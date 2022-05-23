First look of Adil Hussain's ‘Footprints On Water’, Randeep Hooda’s ‘Rat on the Highway’ unveiled at Cannes

The first look posters of actors Adil Hussain's feature ''Footprints On Water'' and Randeep Hooda starrer ''Rat on the Highway'' were released on Monday on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

UK-based film company, The Production Headquarters Ltd, unveiled the first look of its 115-minute drama, ''Footprints On Water'' at the India Pavilion during the ongoing festival. Headlined by Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena Kumar and British actor Antonio Akeel, the film marks the directorial debut of Nathalia Syam.

Produced by Mohaan Nadaar, with sound design by Resul Pookutty, ''Footprints On Water'' is billed as a ''gritty, realistic drama'' which charts the travails of Raghu, an illegal immigrant in the UK, after his daughter goes missing. While Hooda-fronted ''Rat On the Highway'' is a 115-minute drama, that revolves around an advertising professional in an ''amnesic daze, trying to piece together the last 48 hours in his life after a smash-up on the highway''.

Directed by Vivek Chouhan, the film was shot in Scotland.

Nadaar of The Production Headquarters Ltd said, the films raise issues which may be ''intensely personal and local'', but the treatment, locations, production values and the marketing will help ''place them on the global map''. ''Production Headquarters works with the idea that no matter which country it showcases, cinema is international,'' Nadaar said in a statement. The Production Headquarters slate also includes Sumit Kakkad directed Marathi film ''36 Gunn'', starring Suntosh Juvekar and Purva Pawar.

Ketki Pandit, Partner, The Production Headquarters Ltd said their idea is to go global with stories rooted in India. ''Apart from these three films, we are already working on building a slate with few more films that is already in pre production stage,'' the statement further read.

