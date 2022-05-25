Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8: Shuchin Academy students preparing for Annual Cultural Festival

The popular anime "Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War Season 3: Ultra Romantic" (Japanese name: Kaguya-Samawa Kokurasetai Season 3: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen) is on air now.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8 is the upcoming installment fans are waiting for. We learned earlier that Season 3 will cover the arc where Shirogane gets a chance to study abroad. Kaguya-Sama Season 3 will contain the storyline of Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who are the head honchos of the student council at a prestigious school for children of the elite, with Kaguya being the cream of the crop.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 7 features preparations for the Annual Cultural Festival of Shuchin Academy. The episode begins with the Cultural Festival Committee deciding on the slogan of the event. Almost all the slogans are written by Miko Iino. Ishigami showed no objection to the content as his crush Koyasu was happy with the writings.

There was a lot of fun and the preparations started for the cultural festival. Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8 might show Kaguya in a cosplay outfit as she mentioned she is helping with the cosplay cafe. She can even dress up as a character that is liked by Shirogane.

Ishigame will also try his best to impress Tsubame in Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8. There might be several new decisions regarding the cancelation of some stalls in the program. However, Ishigame will always try to keep pleasing Tsubame.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8 will show whether the students of Shuuchin Academy be able to present a good Culture Festival.

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 28, 2022, in Japan. Fans from other countries will be able to watch the series on Crunchyroll and Funimation with English subtitles.

The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world.

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

