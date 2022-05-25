My Hero Academia Chapter 354 focuses on Endeavor vs. All for One

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 354 is in the third and last saga. The manga has been divided into sagas and arcs. The upcoming series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.'

As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of Chapter 354 and other chapters will be highly interesting. My Hero Academia Chapter 354 is all set to be released on 29 May 2022.

The previous chapters show the outcome of the battle between Dabi and Shoto. To help his brother, Shoto will release Dabi's ultimate move, "Great Glacial Aegir," and freeze the entire landscape, including the two of them. Both of them share their backstory. While the connections between the brothers are getting strong, Burnin reports to her communicator that Dabi has been imprisoned.

Truly, Shoto defeated the mighty blue flames however, Dabi is alive. Hearing the news, all the heroes on Kamino starts celebrating and praising Shoto for defeating the blue flames. They realize this is the perfect time to attack Noumu, so they start getting ready.

In addition, Iguchi is upset about Dabi's defeat. It could be a motivation to work harder for the sake of Dabi and Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 354.

On the other hand, there are no updates on Midoriya, Uraraka and others' fight against Toga in the last chapter. Therefore My Hero Academia Chapter 354 might give a glimpse of the situation.

Boku no Hero Academia Chapter 353 ends with All For One mocking Endeavor for how he is about to lose in the battle.

Chapter 354 of the manga might showcase the fight between Endeavor and All for One. In My Hero Academia Chapter 354, Shoto will try again to bring Dabi back to the family. Dabi wonders how he is still alive after Shoto defeated him. Hopefully, he will try to understand his brother's emotions. Will their relationship thaw in My Hero Academia Chapter 354?

My Hero Academia Chapter 354 will be released on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. Here's the list of its timings in different places around the planet:

UK time: 04:00 P.M

European Time: 5:00 P.M.

India Time: 9:30 P.M.

Japan Time: 1:00 A.M.

U.S / Canada: 10.00 A.M.

Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251: Araumi announces war!