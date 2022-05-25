Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: What to expect from the grand finale

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 is great news for the fans of the series worldwide, and they are happy that the final season of the long-running anime will premiere in 2023.

Attack on Titan (Part 2) ended with an announcement that the final season's "conclusion" will air on the NHK-General channel in 2023. The teaser's English description calls the next part "Part 3," but the Japanese text calls it "kanketsu-hen" (conclusion).

But some of the fans are disappointed with the decision of extending the anime with another part. They think the series has been already stretched out to two parts over three years, and now there is another installment, i.e., Attack on Titan part 3. However, many viewers are happy with the decision. A petition has been launched asking author Hajime Isayama for a completely different anime ending.

The petition is titled "Get MAPPA to make an anime-original ending for Attack on Titan," and the caption reads: "fellow AoT fans, we all read chapter 137, 138 and 139. I believe most of us are unsatisfied with the plotholes, character arcs, and the ending overall."

Before the release of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2, the series producer, Tetsuya Kinoshita already confessed that he initially was not very confident that they would not be able to adapt the entire manga to an anime series.

Tetsuya Kinoshita stated: "I partly said we'd make it all into an anime to motivate myself," Kinoshita said, adding, "But at the time, I didn't know for how long the manga would continue, and I wasn't sure if it was realistic to pursue animating the whole series. Now, we've come to a point where it's nearly complete, so I am going to do my best to the very end."

"The Dawn of Humanity" the 28th episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 ends on a big cliffhanger. Part 3 will show how the conflict between the island of Paradis and Marley ends. It will also show how Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

Attack on Titan Season 4 part 3 will also give updates on Floch who was attempted to be assassinated by Gabi at the end of Part 2. Besides, Zeke, who is currently stuck in the Coordinate, will also be highlighted in Part 3. Overall, Attack on Titan season 4 would conclude by showing how Titans and Eren save the planet.

The manga consists of 139 chapters, and part 2's last episode is based on the manga's 130th chapter. There are only nine manga chapters left to adapt, which means Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 could last around 10 episodes. Hopefully, the conclusion of the anime series will arrive with striking endings.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will release in 2023. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the anime series.