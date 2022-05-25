Left Menu

'Sita Ramam' to release in August

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:42 IST
Romantic drama ''Sita Ramam'', starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, is set to be theatrically released on August 5.

Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

On Wednesday, Salmaan shared the film's motion poster with its release date on Twitter.

''A love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you… #SitaRamam Worldwide Release On Aug 5th, 2022,'' the ''Kurup'' actor tweeted.

Presented by Vyjayanthi Films, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

This would be Salmaan's second theatrical release after ''Hey Sinamika''.

While ''Pushpa'' star Mandanna was last seen in ''Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu'', Thakur's last outing was ''Jersey'', co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

