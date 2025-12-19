Transforming Transport: Punjab's Push for Youth Empowerment through Rozgar Kranti

In a move aimed at fostering self-employment and economic growth, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann awarded 505 mini bus permits to young people as part of the Rozgar Kranti Scheme. The event marked a significant stride in empowering the state's youth with opportunities for self-led economic initiatives.

Addressing the audience, Mann emphasized that the approach was devoid of corruption and nepotism, contrasting sharply with previous administrations' practices, where such permits were often reserved for those close to the ruling elite. The initiative is expected to provide significant economic boosts, especially benefitting sectors such as petrol pumps and bus operators.

Mann also took the opportunity to criticize the Badal family for their alleged monopolization of the transport industry. In line with ongoing reforms, he announced the introduction of 1,311 new buses and upgrades to bus stands across major cities. This move is part of a broader strategy to shift the public mindset from job-seeking to job creation, generating economic impetus in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)