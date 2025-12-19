Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion

The Haryana Assembly witnessed intense debates on Friday as the Congress party tabled a no-confidence motion against the BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan allotted two hours for discussions, following the admission of the motion the previous day.

This marks the first no-confidence motion from the Congress against Saini's administration, though the party had previously attempted similar motions against former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's government. Amid allegations of anti-people policies and ineffective governance, the Congress contended that Haryana is plagued with issues like unemployment and crime.

Chief Minister Saini responded by challenging the Congress, specifically questioning the absence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda's signature on the motion. As political tensions heightened, the Congress persisted in its call for change, accusing the BJP of seizing power through unscrupulous means.

(With inputs from agencies.)