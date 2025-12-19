Left Menu

Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion

The Haryana Assembly debated a no-confidence motion by Congress against the ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Congress accused the government of failure and corruption, citing issues like unemployment and crime. Tensions rose as the BJP defended its position amidst opposition claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:33 IST
Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Fights BJP with No-Confidence Motion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly witnessed intense debates on Friday as the Congress party tabled a no-confidence motion against the BJP government led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Speaker Harvinder Kalyan allotted two hours for discussions, following the admission of the motion the previous day.

This marks the first no-confidence motion from the Congress against Saini's administration, though the party had previously attempted similar motions against former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's government. Amid allegations of anti-people policies and ineffective governance, the Congress contended that Haryana is plagued with issues like unemployment and crime.

Chief Minister Saini responded by challenging the Congress, specifically questioning the absence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda's signature on the motion. As political tensions heightened, the Congress persisted in its call for change, accusing the BJP of seizing power through unscrupulous means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025