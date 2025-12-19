France Faces Fiscal Cliff: Emergency Legislation Looms as Budget Talks Collapse

France is staring down a potential fiscal crisis after budget discussions for 2026 collapsed without a compromise. Lawmakers abandoned negotiations, forcing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to consider emergency stopgap measures to prevent a government shutdown after Friday's talks failed.

With insufficient time to pass a budget before the year-end, Lecornu plans to consult with key political figures on Monday on how to proceed. The use of emergency legislation is anticipated, a tactic employed last year that cost the country €12 billion ($14 billion), according to Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin. Central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau warns that such measures provide only a short-term solution.

Fraught with political challenges, France's finance strategy is under close scrutiny by investors and rating agencies. The government is under pressure to reduce the budget deficit, currently at 5.4% of GDP, amidst ongoing political friction and potential no-confidence votes in Lecornu's fragile minority government.

