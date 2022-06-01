Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case over KK's demise
Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had put up and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital, he told PTI.
''We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinizing CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital,'' the police officer added.
