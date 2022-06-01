Today is my birthday, disheartening to lose good friend KK: Ismail Darbar

The tragic death of singer KK on Tuesday stunned his fans and the whole Bollywood industry. The late artist travelled to Kolkata for a concert, where he fainted, was rushed to a local hospital and declared brought dead. Numerous actors and singers mourned the demise of the singer and shared their condolences on social media accounts.

Ismail Darbar's 'Tadap Tadap' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' is the signature song of KK's career, and this number is being widely recalled. The news of KK's death shocked Darbar, who was in the middle of his birthday celebration. The music-composer took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and remembered the singer. "Today is my birthday and losing such a good friend and a talented singer on this day is even more disheartening. He was a very good human being and an honest person. There are a lot of memories with him," he said.

Hours before his death, KK was still performing at 8.30 pm. He felt unwell out of nowhere and was brought to Kolkata's CMRI hospital. The news of his untimely demise shocked and saddened his fans, as well as the Bollywood industry. The legendary singer was endowed with a powerful yet soothing voice that would be remembered by his fans for decades. (ANI)

