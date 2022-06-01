James Earl Jones confirmed as Darth Vader's voice in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

In Disney+'s 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', James Earl Jones is back in the role of Darth Vader. His voice is heard in the third episode, which was released today. According to Deadline, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation rooms when he receives word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet in this episode. Obi-Wan is attempting to bring young Leia to a port where she will be returned to her parents. Vader and the Inquisitors travel to the mining world to track down Obi-Wan. Vader tracks down Obi-Wan and engages him in combat. Obi-Wan is defeated by Vader. Later, the Inquisitors are about to abduct Leia.

Jones first voiced Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, and subsequently repeated the part in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and the sequel, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. He can also be heard in the animated series Rebels and as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Jones' involvement in the series has not previously been publicised. Zach Braff, another well-known voice, is also heard in the episode. Braff makes a guest appearance in today's episode as Freck, an Empire fanatic and transport driver. To a group of stormtroopers he's transporting, he tries to expose Leia and Obi-Wan as Jedi supporters.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are among the cast members, as reported by Deadline. The plot picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, in which McGregor's character, 'Obi-Wan Kenobi', suffered his greatest defeat, the collapse and corruption of his best friend and Jedi trainee, Anakin Skywalker, who later became the wicked Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Season 1 of The Mandalorian, directs 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor, and Joby Harold serve as executive producers for the show. (ANI)

