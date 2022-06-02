Left Menu

MP govt declares Akshay-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax free

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:07 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided to accord tax-free status to the upcoming film 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

In tweet during the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, ''The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar is in the lead role is declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland.” The film, starring Kumar and debutant Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World, is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and will be released on June 3.

