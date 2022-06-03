Left Menu

U.S. national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win

They claimed the top spots in the competition that pitted spellers ages 7-15 from across the United States and as far away as Guam for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year's competition was held at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. In the spell-off, each competitor had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 09:36 IST
U.S. national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
National Spelling Bee Image Credit: Twitter(@ScrippsBee)

Harini Logan, 14, of San Antonio won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday after a first-ever "spell-off" was required for a champion to emerge in the extremely close competition. Logan takes home $50,000 from Scripps, plus further money prizes and reference works from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

She beat Vikram Raju, 12, of Denver after their neck-and-neck competition required a "spell-off" to decide the winner, a first in the history of the Bee. The second-place prize is $25,000. They claimed the top spots in the competition that pitted spellers ages 7-15 from across the United States and as far away as Guam for the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. This year's competition was held at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

In the spell-off, each competitor had 90 seconds to spell as many words correctly as possible. Raju went first and spelled 15 words correctly of the 19 he attempted. Logan, who waited for her turn in a sound-proof area, emerged to spell 21 words correctly of the 26 she attempted.

Both had the same list of words read to them, ringing a bell to signal they were ready to advance to the next word. Most Bee contestants were middle-school age and all were required to test negative for COVID-19 to participate and were masked onstage except when actively competing.

Logan is an eighth-grade student at The Montessori School of San Antonio. She loves creative writing and plans to publish a book in high school. When she's not spelling, she plays piano, and recorder and is learning the ukulele. This was her fourth and final year as a Bee contender.

Last year, when Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans correctly spelled "Murraya," a genus of plants, she became the first African American to win the prestigious competition that began in 1925. Competitors this year included 105 girls, 128 boys, and one speller who identifies as non-binary.

The Bee was televised live. Play-by-play commentary heightens the excitement as contestants rack their brains to come up with the correct spellings for often obscure words. After 27 years of being broadcast live on the cable sports channel ESPN, this year's live show was moved to ION and Bounce, both networks owned by a Scripps subsidiary. The show's host was actor LeVar Burton.

In 2019, an eight-way tie included such mind-bending winning words as "erysipelas," a skin infection; "auslaut," the final sound in a word or syllable; "palama," webbing on the feet of aquatic birds; "pendeloque," a pear-shaped gemstone or glass pendant; "odylic," related to a hypothetical life force; "cernuous," drooping, "bougainvillea," a climbing plant; and "aiguillette," the braided ornament on military uniforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022