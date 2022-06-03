World Bicycle Day: PM Modi asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi

Left Menu

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 09:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly. Modi tweeted, ''Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.''

