World Bicycle Day: PM Modi asks people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.
Modi posted a picture of Gandhi riding a cycle with a message on Twitter. The United Nations General Assembly in 2018 declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day to promote this simple and healthy mode of transport, which is also considered environment-friendly. Modi tweeted, ''Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE). It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Applause Entertainment developing series on Mahatma Gandhi with Ramachandra Guha, Pratik Gandhi
Series on Mahatma Gandhi with Ramachandra Guha, Pratik Gandhi in development at Applause
In Tokyo, PM Narendra Modi will have bilateral meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden: MEA.
PM Narendra Modi will participate in third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo on May 24: MEA.
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case: A G Perarivalan should have been released much earlier, says Ex-SC judge