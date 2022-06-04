Left Menu

Man killed in full public view in Punjab's Moga

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:11 IST
Man killed in full public view in Punjab's Moga
A 28-year-old man was killed in full public view by five to six assailants in a market in Badhni Kalan in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

Police said Desh Raj was attacked with sharp-edged weapons, including swords. He bore cuts near his ear and neck, and also suffered injuries on one of his legs.

He was declared brought dead at the civil hospital, they said.

According to police, the victim had an altercation with the accused some days ago over some issue.

In a video which surfaced on social media, Raj can be seen being brutally attacked by the assailants.

Station House Officer (Nihal Singh Wala) Partap Singh said three of the assailants have been identified, and efforts were on to nab all the attackers.

He said a case of murder has been registered in this regard.

