Shay Mitchell, Matte Babel welcome second child

Shay Mitchell and her longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Saturday at the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles. "I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her," she told at a BEIS pop-up event, according to Page Six.

"It's really special to come and visit my other baby," the "Pretty Little Liars" alum added, referring to BEIS, a travel brand that she co-founded in 2018. The 'Dollface' actor, 35, took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional post announcing that she was expecting her second baby in February.

The 'You' actress opened up about how difficult it was to celebrate her baby's impending arrival while also grieving the loss of her grandmother. "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date", she wrote alongside topless photos that show off her baby bump, as reported by People magazine.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life," she shared. "Yet, this is proof that love, life, and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way." The couple, who have been dating since 2017, recently welcomed their first child, Atlas Noa, two years ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)