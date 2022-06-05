Left Menu

Official: Dozens feared dead in Nigeria church attack

Dozens were feared dead including children.Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday. Among the dead were many children, said Oluwole, who visited the scene and also the hospital where many of the wounded were being treated.While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues including Islamic extremism, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigerias most peaceful states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

