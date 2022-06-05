Malaika Arora captivates in 'Turkish style' vacation pictures
Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals.
Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora on his recent trip to Turkey has shared some stunning pictures of herself on her social media, enjoying the beautiful location and giving netizens some major travel goals. "Sundaze Turkish style" Malaika captioned her Instagram post.
Fitness guru Malaika could be seen donning a strappy, tropical, blue floral dress coupled with a simple gold-tinged pendant and a chic black cap. Her choice of bold red lipstick, made Malaika look captivating. Malaika faced sideways, seemingly enjoying the sunny and breezy weather, her hair tied back in a ponytail. The second picture reveals Malaika chilling with her mother on a yacht. She looks quite chic with bold sunglasses on and a simple white shirt over her blue floral dress, striking a stylish pose for the camera, against a backdrop of high rocks and majestic waterfalls.
Previously, Malaika met with a car accident last month suffering from minor injuries. After the accident, Malaika was visited by several friends and family members, including actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'India's Best Dance' (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
