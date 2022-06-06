Left Menu

'I Am Groot' animated series to release on Disney Plus in August

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 14:42 IST
Animated series ''I Am Groot'', based on the titular character from ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to start streaming on Disney Plus from August 10.

Disney Plus on Sunday released the first poster of the show, which consists of original shorts from Marvel Studios, on Twitter.

''I Am Groot, Marvel Studios' Original shorts, is streaming August 10 on #DisneyPlus,'' the streamer captioned the still of the upcoming animated series.

Vin Diesel will return to voice Groot, a tree-like humanoid in the MCU, and ''Guardians'' director James Gunn serves as one of the show's executive producers.

According to Collider, the brief official synopsis reads that the series will follow ''Baby Groot's glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars.'' Ryan Little serves as head writer on ''I Am Groot'' with Kirsten Lepore attached as director.

The audience last saw Groot as an adolescent in ''Avengers: Endgame'', which was released in 2019.

