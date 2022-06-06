Rs 10 crore donated by family in TN to Tirupati Balaji temple
An offering of Rs.10 crore has been made to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Monday by a devotee-family, a temple official said. The family, based in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, requested the TTD to use the donation for its welfare trusts that offer pilgrims free meals besides education and healthcare for the poor, the official said.
An offering of Rs.10 crore has been made to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Monday by a devotee-family, a temple official said. After offering worship at the shrine, Gopal Bala Krishnan, along with his family members, handed over the demand draft for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanoms) additional executive officer A. Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said. The family, based in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, requested the TTD to use the donation for its welfare trusts that offer pilgrims free meals besides education and healthcare for the poor, the official said.
