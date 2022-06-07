Neve Campbell opts out from Scream sequel over pay

Hollywood actor Neve Campbell, has confirmed that she will not be starring in the sixth sequel of the latest horror-slasher movie franchise 'Scream' over inadequate pay offer. "Sadly, I won't be making the next 'Scream' film. As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," said Neve, as reported by Hollywood Reporter.

However, Neve has professed her love for all the 'Scream fans'. "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," said Neve.

Previously, Campbell featured as the protagonist in the original 1996 'Scream' movie alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The sixth instalment of the 'Scream' franchise would commence shooting from the next month of summer.

In the original 1996 slasher created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven, Campbell played protagonist Sidney Prescott, who, along with the characters played by Courteney Cox and David Arquette, among others, faced off with a killer nicknamed Ghostface. Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, would be the writers of the sequel while Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, would return as directors of the film. William Sherak and Paul Neinstein from the production company Project X Entertainment would claim the seat of producers in the sixth sequel.

The sixth sequel is geared to hit the screens on March 31, 2023. (ANI)