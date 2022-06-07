Jitendra Kumar, Javed Jaafery's 'Jaadugar' to be out on Netflix on July 15

Jitendra Kumar and Javed Jaafery-starrer 'Jaadugar' is all set to release on Netflix on July 15. Helmed by Sameer Saxena, 'Jaadugar' is a sports comedy, which is set in a football-loving town Neemuch.

As per the statement, the film revolves around a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy. Elaborating on the film, director Sameer Saxena said, "Jaadugar is our attempt is to present a completely fresh take on sports and romance. With magic as another key element in the film, we have tried to tell a story that's high on entertainment and caters to an extremely wide audience. With Netflix as our partner, we hope that the love with which we have made the film translates on screens across the globe.''

Amit Golani and Saurabh Khanna of Posham Pa Pictures said, "Posham Pa Pictures is extremely excited about its debut film Jaadugar, a light-hearted tale set in a small town. The story is up the alley of Sameer Saxena (Director), Biswapati Sarkar (Writer) and Jitendra Kumar (Actor). The trio, with lots of successful works to their credit, has come together the first time for a film. Association with a global platform like Netflix has enhanced the canvass of the film and Posham Pa is thrilled to see its debut work featured at the service." Writer, Producer, Biswapati Sarkar shared, "Jaadugar is a unique concoction of love, magic, and football. It is a wholesome entertainer, meant to be seen with your loved ones. Unlike sports films that revere elite athletes, Jaadugar celebrates everyday individuals who play sports, not for pride or fame, but only for the love of the game. We are extremely excited to partner with Netflix for this special film, and are eagerly awaiting audiences across the globe to experience the 'magic' of Jaadugar." Arushi Sharma is also part of the upcoming project. (ANI)

