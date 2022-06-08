Madhuri exudes 'Tuesday vibes' elegance in latest photos

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, gave off 'Tuesday vibes' in her recent post on social media. "Comfort over everything else! #Tuesday #TuesdayVibes" Madhuri captioned her Instagram post.

In the first picture, the 'Dhak-dhak' girl could be seen decked up in a satin pantsuit, bright pink in colour. Madhuri looked quite elegant, matching her attire with beige sandals having transparent straps. The second picture had a more close-up look at the Bollywood diva. Madhuri let her straightened hair loose, sporting her iconic million-dollar smile, striking a glamorous pose. The touch of blush on her cheeks with a matte pink lipstick enhanced her look further.

Meanwhile, the ageless beauty, Madhuri, is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Original movie 'Maja Maa', which is helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra. Recently, on the occasion of Madhuri's 55th birthday on May 15, the Bollywood Diva gave a surprise to her fans, as she released her second single track 'Tu Hai Mera, dedicated to all her fans. In the video, Madhuri expressed gratitude to her fans for their dedicated support over the years. (ANI)

