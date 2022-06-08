Left Menu

Fan asks Kartik Aryan for Rs 500 in exchange of praise, actor's response leaves him speechless

Riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, actor Kartik Aryan never fails to impress fans with his witty response and down to earth attitude. Recently, Kartik held an interactive session on Twitter and a funny tweet from the actor's side has his fans in splits!

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:45 IST
Fan asks Kartik Aryan for Rs 500 in exchange of praise, actor's response leaves him speechless
Courtesy: Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • INDIA

Riding high on the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, actor Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress fans with his witty response and down to earth attitude. Recently, Kartik held an interactive session on Twitter and a funny tweet from the actor's side has his fans in splits! A fan in a tweet, addressed to the actor, told him that he had not received the payment of Rs 500 in exchange for 'compliments'. Kartik, in a hilarious response, wrote, "Taareef bhi tune kaha ki".

Earlier the same fan has asked Kartik on Instagram to send him Rs 500 in exchange for praise and Kartik has responded by asking "Paytm karu ya google pay". Kartik's response impressed many on the internet. Fans couldn't help but post funny reactions in response to the tweet.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in India. The film that also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles is directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by T-series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022