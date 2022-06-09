Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson to star in Kristin Scott Thomas' feature directorial debut

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 13:51 IST
Scarlett Johansson to star in Kristin Scott Thomas' feature directorial debut
  • Country:
  • United States

''Black Widow'' star Scarlett Johansson has boarded the cast of ''My Mother's Wedding'', which marks the feature directorial debut of ''The English Patient'' star Kristin Scott Thomas.

According to Deadline, ''The Lost City of Z'' star Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham of ''Little Joe'' fame and Freida Pinto (''Slumdog Millionaire'') will also star in the movie.

Details about the film's plot are under wraps, but it is known that Thomas wrote the script with John Micklethwait.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas, also known for series such as ''Fleabag'' and ''Slow Horses'', was making her feature directorial debut with ''The Sea Change'', based on Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel of the same name.

This is not that project, nor did it materialise into one.

Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales are attached as producers on ''My Mother's Wedding''.

The production on the film is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022