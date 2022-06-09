`Members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered threat letter for Salman Khan'

Left Menu

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police officials said on Thursday.

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police officials said on Thursday. Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the gang arrested by Pune Police, made this revelation during interrogation, they said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch questioned him in Pune on Thursday. Besides, he was also grilled by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Mahakal allegedly told investigators that three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang came from Jalour in Rajasthan and one of them placed the letter on a bench in Bandra Bandstand area where Salim Khan, noted screenplay writer and Salman's father, was sitting after his morning walk.

The letter threatened that Salman Khan and his father will meet Moosewala's fate. PTI DC KRK KRK

