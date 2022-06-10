Left Menu

Deepika visits Tirupati with father Prakash Padukone on his birthday

After a hectic Cannes schedule, actor Deepika Padukone has now taken some time off from work to spend quality time with her family.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:13 IST
Deepika visits Tirupati with father Prakash Padukone on his birthday
Deepika Padukone and her father Prakash Padukone (Image source: Deepika's team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a hectic Cannes schedule, actor Deepika Padukone has now taken some time off from work to spend quality time with her family. On Friday, the 'Piku' star along with her father-former badminton champion Prakash Padukone visited Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to celebrate the latter's birthday.

The father-daughter duo was spotted in the temple premises in purple shawls which they received as a mark of blessings from the temple priest. Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha also joined them in a family ritual that the Padukones have been following for years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' marks Deepika's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Hapyy New Year'. She is also a part of 'Project K' -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'The Intern' Hindi remake. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022