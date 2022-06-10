Deepika visits Tirupati with father Prakash Padukone on his birthday
After a hectic Cannes schedule, actor Deepika Padukone has now taken some time off from work to spend quality time with her family. On Friday, the 'Piku' star along with her father-former badminton champion Prakash Padukone visited Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati to celebrate the latter's birthday.
The father-daughter duo was spotted in the temple premises in purple shawls which they received as a mark of blessings from the temple priest. Deepika's mother Ujjala and sister Anisha also joined them in a family ritual that the Padukones have been following for years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' marks Deepika's fourth collaboration after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Hapyy New Year'. She is also a part of 'Project K' -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'The Intern' Hindi remake. (ANI)
