Punjab speaker congratulates cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday congratulated Harmanpreet Kaur on becoming the captain of the Indian women cricket team.

Extending his greetings to Kaur and her family, the speaker said the daughter of Moga city has won laurels and made her parents proud. ''Punjab's daughters are shining in every sphere of life,'' Sandhwan added.

He said that Harmanpreet Kaur's achievement will inspire other daughters of the state to excel in sports.

The contribution of women is very important for the progress of the society, the speaker said. Harmanpreet Kaur was the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in an international Twenty20 match, Sandhwan said, adding that she has achieved a lot while representing the Indian team, for which she has been bestowed with the coveted Arjuna Award.

