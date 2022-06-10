Left Menu

Czech police seize half a tonne of cocaine in banana shipments

The Czech police seized a large shipment of cocaine hidden among bananas delivered to several supermarkets, the police and local media said on Friday. Czech public television reported that roughly half a tonne of the drug was discovered, estimating the value at 1.5 billion crowns ($63.87 million). ($1 = 23.4870 Czech crowns)

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:20 IST
Czech police seize half a tonne of cocaine in banana shipments
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech police seized a large shipment of cocaine hidden among bananas delivered to several supermarkets, the police and local media said on Friday. "Supermarket workers found moulded cocaine cubes in boxes with bananas this afternoon," the police said on Twitter, where it also posted pictures of some of the seized cocaine.

"The information about the shipment leads outside the Czech Republic, therefore we will use international police and justice cooperation," the police said, without further details. Czech public television reported that roughly half a tonne of the drug was discovered, estimating the value at 1.5 billion crowns ($63.87 million). ($1 = 23.4870 Czech crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022