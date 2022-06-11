'Janhit Mein Jaari': Nushrratt Bharuccha essays condom salesperson in 'safe sex' comedy

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha attempts to break taboos as a condom salesperson in the newly released film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', a light-hearted comedy on safe sex. Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl 'Manokamna' who sells condoms for a living.

Bharuccha plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives. Bharuccha aces the role of 'Manokamna' as a strong-willed, unapologetic, strong-headed protagonist.

Co-star Vijay Raaz plays a stern father figure, giving a taste of the old world chained with customs and traditions. Paritosh Tripathi, playing Manokaamna's best friend Devi, elevates the story with perfect comic timings. Suman Gulati and Neha Saraf also indulge in effortless comedy, provoking a few laughs here and there. Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed 'Dream Girl' in which protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana is cast as a cross-voicing man who has phone sex in a woman's voice with men.(ANI)

