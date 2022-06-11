Left Menu

MP: Bodies of couple, their son found hanging; daughter survives

The bodies of a couple and their 12-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district on Saturday morning, while the boys younger sister was found alive, after which she was admitted to a hospital, police said.The motive behind the incident is yet to be known, an official said.It happened in Kathua Gurjar village, some 50 kms from the district headquarters, under Gohad police station area, Sub Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Rajesh Singh Rathore said.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:25 IST
MP: Bodies of couple, their son found hanging; daughter survives
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a couple and their 12-year-old son were found hanging at their residence in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday morning, while the boy's younger sister was found alive, after which she was admitted to a hospital, police said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be known, an official said.

It happened in Kathua Gurjar village, some 50 kms from the district headquarters, under Gohad police station area, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Singh Rathore said. ''Four members of the family - Dharmendra Gurjar, his wife Amresh and their 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter - were found hanging from the ceiling of their house. On being alerted, the police and neighbours broke into the house and rescued the daughter, who was alive, at around 8 am,'' he said.

The minor girl was then admitted to a hospital in Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The reason behind the extreme step could not be known so far, he said and added that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022