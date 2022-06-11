Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:44 IST
Union culture minister to review preparations for 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju
The National Implementation Committee (NIC) under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the commemoration of the event in a manner that befits the contributions of Raju. Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy will be in Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday to review the preparations for the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The National Implementation Committee (NIC) under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the commemoration of the event in a manner that befits the contributions of Raju.

During his daylong visit, Reddy will visit the Alluri Dhyana temple at Mogallu, the Alluri Sitarama Raju Commemoration Monument site and also interact with social leaders and community leaders of West and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh to involve them in the yearlong birth anniversary celebrations.

Raju was actively involved in the freedom struggle. Born on July 4, 1897, he is revered across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka as ''Manyam Veerudu'' or the ''hero of the jungle'' and is a household name in these states, the ministry said.

Along with Raju's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, the Centre will be commemorating the 100th year of the Rampa freedom struggle, which was also led by Raju from August 1922 to May 1924 and which compelled the British to spend a large amount of resources to defeat the rebellion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

