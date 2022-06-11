Left Menu

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a new motion poster of 'Brahmastra' to introduce the character of Anish the Artist, who will be portrayed by South star Nagarjuna in the upcoming movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 20:29 IST
Alia Bhatt introduces Nagarjuna's character from 'Brahmastra' with new motion poster
Brahmastra poster (Image Source- Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a new motion poster of 'Brahmastra' to introduce the character of Anish the Artist, who will be portrayed by South star Nagarjuna in the upcoming movie. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster with a caption that had lines of a Hindi verse alluding to the power of the character. It read, "Sahshrd Nandi Hain Bhujla Jaake, Andhkaar Bhi Thar Thar Kaanpe. Haatho Me Jiske Hain Hajaro Nandiyo Ka Bal".

She added "With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's, meet Anish the Artist, BRAHMASTRA TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cep8eKFL1GT/

Apart from Alia, 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji also posted the motion poster on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he beautifully introduced Nagarjuna by writing, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. Ayan continued, "When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!! He entered the world of Brahmastra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmastra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!"

"Shivvahanay vidmahe tundaa dhimahi, tanno nandi: Prachodayat!" added the filmmaker. Shivvahanay vidmahe tundaa dhimahi, tanno nandi: Prachodayat!"

'Brahmastra' is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are playing the central characters of Shiva and Isha. Apart from Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The veteran star will be seen as Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. The film is scheduled to release on September 9 across theatres in 5 Indian languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

