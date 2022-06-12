Katrina Kaif reacts after Farah Khan poses with Vicky Kaushal

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal are currently in Croatia. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Vicky and captioned it, "Sorry @katrinakaif he's found someone else @vickykaushal #croatia."

She also added a tongue-out emoji to tease Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif. In the picture, Vicky is seen looking dapper in a casual white t-shirt and denim look while Farah is seen in black checkered attire.

Soon after she posted, Katrina re-shared the image on her Instagram handle and reacted by writing, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder" with heart emojis. The song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Kal Ho Naa Ho was also heard playing in the background of her post. Later, Vicky also shared the picture and wrote, "We are just 'good friends."

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.Katrina is is a part of 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. (ANI)

