Left Menu

Katrina Kaif reacts after Farah Khan poses with Vicky Kaushal

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal are currently in Croatia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 17:56 IST
Katrina Kaif reacts after Farah Khan poses with Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal are currently in Croatia. Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Vicky and captioned it, "Sorry @katrinakaif he's found someone else @vickykaushal #croatia."

She also added a tongue-out emoji to tease Vicky's wife and actor Katrina Kaif. In the picture, Vicky is seen looking dapper in a casual white t-shirt and denim look while Farah is seen in black checkered attire.

Soon after she posted, Katrina re-shared the image on her Instagram handle and reacted by writing, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder" with heart emojis. The song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Kal Ho Naa Ho was also heard playing in the background of her post. Later, Vicky also shared the picture and wrote, "We are just 'good friends."

Vicky and Katrina got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Prior to their marriage, neither Vicky nor Katrina commented on their relationship. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.Katrina is is a part of 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022