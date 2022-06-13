Arunoday Singh's collection of poetry 'Unsung' to come out this month

Actor Arunoday Singh is turning author with his debut poetry book ''Unsung'', Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on Monday.

The book, a collection comprising poems shared on Singh's Instagram profile alongside new ones, delves deep within the self and probes questions of loss, longing, and healing.

According to the publishers, the book is a poetry lover's delight.

''Arunoday's poems are deceivingly simple and achingly beautiful, exploring themes of stillness, hurt, healing, the light and the dark. Beyond acting, he has made a deep impact in peoples’ lives with his poetry, and we are so proud to publish this gorgeously put together volume,'' Radhika Marwah, senior commissioning editor at PRHI, said in a statement. Singh said he always dreamt of publishing his poetry and is happy that the collection is finally coming out. '' I'm elated, and terrified, and proud, and terrified. And grateful that Radhika and the good people at Penguin Random House were crazy enough to do it,'' Singh, known for featuring in films such as ''Aisha'', ''Yeh Saali Zindagi'', ''Jism 2'' and ''Main Tera Hero'', said in a statement. ''Unsung'' is scheduled to be released on June 30 under the PRHI's 'Ebury Press' imprint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)