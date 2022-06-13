HBO Max renews 'Starstruck' for third season

'Starstruck', the original comedy from comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, has been picked up for a third season by HBO Max. According to Deadline, the Max Original series is co-produced by BBC Three and co-written by Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, with Matafeo and Snedden also directing.

It's produced by Avalon and executive produced by Rob Aslett, Jon Thoday, Cath Gagon, Richard Allen-Turner, Rose Matafeo, and Gregor Sharp for the BBC. Toby Welch is the series producer. 'Starstruck' follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

The ensemble cast previously included Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting) and Russell Tovey. Seasons one and two of the comedy show are available to stream on HBO Max. "Rose has created a show that strikes just the right balance of heart and humour. Starstruck is exactly the kind of rom-com that we love at HBO Max, and we are so happy to see Jessie and Tom's story continue," said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's Head of Original Content, in a statement, as per Deadline. (ANI)

