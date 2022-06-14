Pondy Minister's security officer shifted to Armed Police for 'negligence' in duty at event

A security officer of a Puducherry Minister was transferred to the Armed Police for alleged negligence in observing security protocol during a temple function here recently.

A release from office of Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said complaints were received that the Security Officer of 'an important person' had not conducted himself properly at the temple function last week. Subsequently, she directed the Director General of Police to order an inquiry into the complaints.

It was found at the end of the probe that the security officer of Home Minister of Puducherry, A Namassivayam, had not conducted himself in agreement with security protocol with care and caution. The official has since been transferred to the Puducherry Armed Police wing.

Although the release from the Lt Governor's office did not mention the name of the Minister to whom the Security officer was attached, the alleged incident of the official 'pushing aside' Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the temple function had gone viral in social media. There was also representation to the Lt Governor to order a probe into the conduct of the officer and take suitable action against him.

Tamilisai, the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Puducherry had participated in the annual car festival of the temple in neighbouring Villianoor a couple of days. PTI COR ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)