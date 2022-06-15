Aamir Khan to celebrate 21 years of 'Lagaan' with team at his residence in Mumbai

Left Menu

Aamir Khan's cricket drama 'Lagaan' has completed 21 years of its release on Wednesday.

Updated: 15-06-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:07 IST
Lagaan cast (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan's cricket drama 'Lagaan' has completed 21 years of its release on Wednesday. And to mark the special occasion, Aamir will reunite with the whole Lagaan team at his home in Mumbai. Last year, the entire team came together virtually to celebrate the success of the mega-blockbuster film.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, 'Lagaan' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It was the third film from the country to be nominated in the category after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988). 'Lagaan' follows the story of Bhuvan (Aamir), a villager from Champaner, Gujarat, who is challenged by an arrogant British officer, played by Paul Blackthorne, to a game of cricket, as a wager to avoid paying the taxes (lagaan) they owe.

Apart from 'Aamir', the film also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Raghubir Yadav, Suhasini Mulay, Rajendra Gupta, and late Akhilendra Mishra among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

