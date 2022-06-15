My Hero Academia Chapter 356 returning after a break! Read possible narratives

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter chapters are at its peak of popularity, thanks to its captivating plotlines. The upcoming installment is Chapter 356 which was scheduled for release last Sunday, unfortunately, the release was delayed. The manga is delayed in Japan from its regular weekly release schedule in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 is returning after the break on Sunday with the news of AFO. We all are waiting to see AFO defeats.

My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 356 is in the third and last saga. The manga has been divided into sagas and arcs. The upcoming series is on its third and last saga called, 'The Final Act Saga.'

As the manga is approaching its conclusion, the storyline of Chapter 356 and other chapters will be highly interesting. Previously we saw the outcome of the battle between Dabi and Shoto.

Earphone Jack and Hawks make a plan to attack AFO. In MHA Chapter 356, Earphone Jack and Hawks will execute their plan against AFO. Hawks used Earphone Jack's powerful sound vibrations to unleash his Flight Feather Blade against All For One. The enemy's mask finally breaks into pieces.

Fans could see that AFO is gasping for breath. Endeavor is wounded and worried about Shoto and Dabi and tries to get up, but ends up falling down again. He realizes he loses his focus while fighting against All For One.

But the good part is Endeavor is not severely injured and nor has he lost his arm. Currently, he is in stable condition and can go with Hawks' plan.

However, AFO realizes that the heroes will start attacking once Endeavor returns to the fight. So he is planning for new attack to Endeavor in My Hero Academia Chapter 356.

Tokoyami said to his mentor that he is here to provide all support, so he cannot stay out of the fight. Jirou realizes that Midoriya and Aoyama were constantly fighting. To set everything proper, Tokoyami targets Jirou with his new style of attack. But Hawks bounces it back. He attacks AFO's mask with his feathers and sword again. Jirou is scared of the situation.

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 356 spoilers Jirou might feel the heat of AFO. Hawks would be able to cut off the AFO's head times if he didn't have armor. However, his goal is to cut off life support mask.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 might feature All Might in Kamino, Endeavor and Hawks will succeed in their plans and targets. The Mask will be broken.

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 will be out on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus.

Readers who want to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters can get those for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.