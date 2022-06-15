Left Menu

Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris' animated series 'Entergalactic' to premiere in September

Netflix has set a September 30 date for the premiere of the adult-animated music series 'Entergalactic', based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:44 IST
Kid Cudi, Kenya Barris' animated series 'Entergalactic' to premiere in September
Stills from 'Entergalactic' teaser. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has set a September 30 date for the premiere of the adult-animated music series 'Entergalactic', based on the upcoming album of the same name by rapper, singer and actor Kid Cudi. According to Deadline, the series hails from Kenya Barris and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, who is also starring. The date was announced on Wednesday during Netflix's Animation Showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival.

'Entergalactic' will showcase music from Kid Cudi's album. The series follows a young artist named Jabari, voiced by Mescudi, as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment he introduces him to his new neighbour, a photographer girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

As per Deadline, the A-list voice cast also includes Timothee Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022