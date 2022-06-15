Rajkumar Rao shares picture from Amsterdam, waits for release of film teaser

Actor Rajkumar Rao's recent post in Amsterdam reveals that the actor is waiting impatiently for the release of the official teaser of his upcoming film 'Hit: The First Case'. Taking to Instagram, the 'Newton' actor shared a picture of himself captioning it, "Waiting for HITTheFirstCase teaser, coming out in two days. Until then... no point in waiting, let's do some work. Click some nice pictures when you're in Amsterdam."

In the picture, Rajkumar Rao can be seen striking a casual pose against the backdrop of the magnificent Royal Palace of Amsterdam. He wore a quirky graphic T-shirt having colourful patches against a black canvas and matched it with a pair of black joggers. The black sunglasses and black sneakers complimented his look further. Rajkumar Rao has been prepping up for the release of his next movie, 'Hit: The First Case' to hit the theatres on July 15 this year. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming mystery action thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The original Telugu film starred actors Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles.

The Hindi remake of the film is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. The producers of this film are Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar is shooting for 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma best known for his direction in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. Rajkumar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', the sequel to his hit film 'Stree', Abhishek Jain's 'Second Innings', Shrikanth Bolla Biopic, Hansal Mehta's 'Swagat Hai,' and Anurag Basu's 'Life in a metro' sequel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)