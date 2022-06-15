Left Menu

Varun, Kiara share snaps of upcoming song from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan recently shared some pictures on social media announcing the love anthem of their highly anticipated movie, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is due to release tomorrow, June 16.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:38 IST
Poster of 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan recently shared some pictures on social media announcing the love anthem of their highly anticipated movie, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is due to release on June 16. "Phele Pyaar naintaheere Out tomorrow....... jugjuggjeeyo 24 th June" captioned both the actors on their respective Instagram handles.

The first picture portrays Kiara and Varun, dressed as school-going students, standing in front of a bhelpuri vendor, eyeing each other with eyes full of love, enjoying the puffed rice. Both have worm the same school uniform and Kiara looked quite pretty with those braids. In the second image, both the actors could be seen getting married, with Kiara donning a stunning scarlet lehenga with golden embroidery and Varun Dhawan flashing his boyish smile, wearing a kurta-dhoti combo accompanied by a fancy turban.

The third picture reveals a romantic scenario with Varun riding a motorbike and Kiara sitting behind him as both of them have their eyes glued on each other. Kiara looks pretty, as usual, embracing Varun from behind, while the latter looks handsome as well. Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is geared up to hit the theatres on June 24. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

