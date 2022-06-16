Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:44 IST
Billy Crystal to lead Apple series 'Before'
Billy Crystal Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hollywood veteran Billy Crystal will be featured in ''Before'', an upcoming show from streaming service Apple TV+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show comes from Paramount Television Studios and writer Sarah Thorpe.

Sources told the outlet that Apple has picked up the project. However, additional details are still being finalized, including the number of episodes.

Crystal will star in the series as a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy.

The 74-year-old actor, known for films such as ''Running Scared'', ''The Princess Bride'', ''Throw Momma from the Train'', ''Memories of Me'', ''When Harry Met Sally...'' and ''Parental Guidance'', will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

Thorp will also executive produce alongside Sam Levinson, Crystal, and Eric Roth, the writer of films like ''Dune'' and Martin Scorsese's ''Killers of the Flower Moon''.

