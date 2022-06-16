Left Menu

Makrand Deshpande to star in action-drama series 'Shoorveer'

Versatile actor Makrand Deshpande will be seen leading Disney+ Hotstar action-drama series 'Shoorveer'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:59 IST
Makrand Deshpande to star in action-drama series 'Shoorveer'
Makrand Deshpande (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Versatile actor Makrand Deshpande will be seen leading Disney+ Hotstar action-drama series 'Shoorveer'. Created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, the fictional series will "depict the story of stealthy operations, intense military training, air combat and intelligence subterfuge and above all of the human relationships between our elite soldiers."

Excited about the project, Kanishk said, "In Shoorveer, versatile actors come together to lend their unique acting blend. Directing this talented cast has been an amazing journey. When you see veterans like Makrand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary embrace their roles after you shout action, you witness magic before your eyes. Working with Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing journey and they have given all the support required to put this together.It's been one of the toughest shows but seeing it all come together on screen has been a truly satisfying experience. The highlight of the show remains its aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on Indian screen." Makrand, too, shared details about the series.

He said, "Shoorveer brings together the best of the army, navy and air force which got me interested in the story. Manish Chaudhary and my character are to make this team the best defence force in India and keep them as our first line of defence . While filming the series it was an amazing journey of learning and unlearning things from all the talented actors." Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani are also a part of the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022