Gandhinagar civic body `postpones' plan to name a road for PM Modi's mother

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) in Gujarat on Thursday withdrew its announcement about naming a road in the state capital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba Modi.

Hiraba, who lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18.

On Wednesday, Hitesh Makwana, mayor of the BJP-ruled civic body, had announced that it has decided to name a road in Raysan village as `Pujya Hiraba Marg' so that ''the next generation takes inspiration from her life.” But on Thursday, the GMC issued a statement saying the naming has been put off.

The road can not be named at present as the GMC has not yet formulated a policy about the naming of city roads, it said.

''...this proposal now stands postponed and will be considered in the future when a policy is formulated,'' said the statement. PTI PJT PD KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

