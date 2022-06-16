Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor announces schedule wrap of 'The Lady Killer' with Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the schedule for their upcoming movie 'The Lady Killer' with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:16 IST
Arjun Kapoor announces schedule wrap of 'The Lady Killer' with Bhumi Pednekar
Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped the schedule for their upcoming movie 'The Lady Killer' with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday where he showed how he wrapped his schedule for the film. The clips feature beautiful places, yummy food, behind-the-scenes moment and his candid moments with Bhumi.

Along with the post, he wrote, "And that's how we wrap a schedule #TheLadyKiller." https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce3I6HWjVjF/

Earlier, his co-star Bhumi Pednekar has also shared some pictures and cute boomerangs from the sets of their upcoming film. 'The Lady Killer' is directed by Ajay Bahl, and revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

To note, Arjun and Bhumi have teamed up for the first time for their upcoming movie. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film co-starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria is scheduled to hit the screens on July 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
4
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022