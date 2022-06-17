Left Menu

Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac to headline Spotify podcast thriller 'Case 63'

According to Variety, the upcoming series is an adaptation of Caso 63, Spotifys most-listened-to scripted original podcast in Latin America.It follows psychiatrist Eliza Knight Moore, who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 Isaac, claiming to be a time traveller.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-06-2022 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac will star in and produce scripted original podcast ''Case 63'', set to launch on Spotify later this year. According to Variety, the upcoming series is an adaptation of ''Caso 63'', Spotify’s most-listened-to scripted original podcast in Latin America.

It follows psychiatrist Eliza Knight (Moore), who records the sessions of an enigmatic patient, registered as Case 63 (Isaac), claiming to be a time traveller. ''What begins as routine therapeutic sessions quickly turns into a story that threatens the boundaries of the possible and the real,'' the logline reads.

The English-language podcast is produced by Spotify’s Gimlet studio, Moore’s production company FortySix and Isaac’s Mad Gene Media. Mimi O’Donnell has directed the series with Katie Pastore attached as producer. “Caso 63” was created and originally written by Julio Rojas.

