ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 11:07 IST
'Before,' an Apple series to star comedian Billy Crystal
Billy Crystal (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Comedian Billy Crystal is the latest A-lister to join Apple, will star in the limited series 'Before'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crystal will serve as an executive producer on the project, which will reunite him with his 'Analyze' co-producer Barry Levinson.

When Crystal meets a difficult little boy, he will portray a child psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife. The series' writer is Sarah Thorp (Damien, Hawthorne), who will also exec produce alongside Levinson, Crystal, and Eric Roth. The show is produced by Paramount Television Studios. While Apple has picked up the project, other elements, like the number of episodes, are still being worked out. Apple did not respond to requests for comment, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Crystal's TV credits include 'Soap' on ABC and 'The Comedians' on FX. Hulu's 'Dopesick' and Peacock's upcoming 'The Missing' are two of Levinson's recent TV ventures. Roth wrote Martin Scorsese's film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and co-wrote 'Dune'. 'The Morning Show', 'WeCrashed', 'Dickinson', 'Physical', 'Schmigadoon', and a slew of other projects have seen Apple invest heavily to chase hot projects and cast them with A-list talent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

