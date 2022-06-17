Left Menu

Tom Hardy shares 'Vemon 3' script cover for his fans

Hollywood actor-writer Tom Hardy shared a script cover page of his upcoming movie, 'Vemon 3', on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:10 IST
Tom Hardy shares 'Venom 3' script cover for his fans
Tom Hardy . Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor-writer Tom Hardy shared a script cover page of his upcoming movie, 'Vemon 3', on Thursday. The post shared by Tom doesn't reveal the name of the Venom sequel. Though the picture confirms that Tom will be working again with Kelly Marcel on the story of the Venom sequel.

As per Deadline, in place of tile, there is a black box containing a crude illustration of the Symbiote with a long, red tongue sticking out of its fanged mouth. The red of the tongue in the post may also hint at what many fans have hoped for: a crossover film with the red-clad Spider-Man. Some also speculated that the "tongue" seems to end "in the shape of the letter 's,' potentially again hinting at a Spider-Man crossover."

Venom 3 was first announced at CinemaCon in April when Sony offered the briefest of teases in its sizzle real by flashing the pic's logo, according to Deadline. The Venom franchise has grossed about $1.4 billion at the global box office to date, making the third instalment a very good bet.

Andy Serkis has directed 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. The Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris as the comic book villain Shriek. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker. The Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) Andy Serkis directorial 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' which was released in 2021. Starring Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who had an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom. In this movie, Woody Harrelson also stars after the actor portrayed serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene for the first 'Venom', released in 2018.

The original 'Venom', directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning USD 856 million globally. It is one of the multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. (ANI)

