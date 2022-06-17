Left Menu

Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:12 IST
Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion.

Johnson, who has been vocal in his support of Zelenskiy, posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words "Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again". The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Johnson's latest show of support for Zelenskiy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

