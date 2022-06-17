Britain's Boris Johnson in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian president
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Friday, his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion.
Johnson, who has been vocal in his support of Zelenskiy, posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words "Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again". The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Johnson's latest show of support for Zelenskiy since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
